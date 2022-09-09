Tyler Myers is this week's Hometown Hero

He's just 17-years-old and already making the world of difference.
"Our biggest goal is to help accommodate these individuals in hectic situations," says Tyler Myers, Sensory Inclusion founder.
Tyler Myers is an Evansville Day School senior. He founded "Driving for Change: Sensory Inclusion" in 2021.
"I've seen some hardships those with the disorder and others with disabilities face," says Myers. "That prompted me to start this initiative as a whole."
According to Myers, 1 in 6 people have a sensory need or an invisible disability.
Research also shows Indiana has the 13th highest autism rate in the U.S. Meanwhile, Vanderburgh County has one of the highest cognitive disability rates in the state.
Myers says his younger brother was part of his inspiration behind the "swag bags."
"We started buying these fidgets online and some of the noise canceling headphones, and noticed hey worked really well," says Myers. "I started looking into if this was a high prevalent area for these kinds of disabilities in Indiana and the Midwest."
Myers has partnered with several businesses and facilities across Evansville including the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, Old National Events Plaza, The Boys and Girls Club, and Walther's Golf.
"The response has been really positive and they completely agree this is a high need in the community," says Myers. "They were more than willing to help supply bags."
Myers says he has plans in the works to reach out to more people, but until then, anyone and everyone is welcome to check out a bag if needed.
"It kind of gives you that good feeling when others are being empowered from complications like these."
To support this initiative, email sensoryinclusion812@gmail.com or Direct message on Instagram @sensoryinclusion812