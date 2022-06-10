Van Haas "Jasper the Clown" is this week's Hometown Hero

They are the ones who aim to bring a smile to your face, but behind the big red nose and colorful clothes is a unique story to be told.
Van Haas has a little trouble driving into work some days, but with shoes like his, who wouldn't?
"I make 48 different animals now--and they all look like dogs," says Van Haas, Hadi Shrine Funster "Jasper."
Under the bright makeup is a guy with longtime ties to the Hadi Shriners.
The 71-year-old "Funster" has been a Shriner for 42 years.
But it was 32 years ago, Jasper the Clown was born.
"I was inducted basically at the next meeting and that was 32 years ago," says Haas.
From that night on, he's been "clowning" as he call it, ever since.
"I knew how to do a sword and a dog, that's it," says Haas. "But I survived and loved it. They seemed to like it, and it's been history since."
When you think of clowns you might think of balloon animals or other little trinkets that they make for kids, but for the Hadi Shrine Funsters, it's much more than that.
The Shriners have nearly two dozen hospitals across the country. They provide transportation and care at little to no cost to kids and their families. The Funsters make visits to patients needing a smile on their face.
"I was clowning at Angel Mounds and this girl comes running up to me and she says 'Do you remember me?' Well I see a thousand or more kids, lots," says Haas.
Although Jasper sees thousands of people a year, he also remembers those he meets.
One woman thanked him for making her childhood a bit brighter.
"I turned around and turned back around and I said 'you never make a clown cry, and you did," says Haas.
Haas was honored as International Clown of the Year; a huge award.
He also goes to various events across the Tri-State, making special appearances, attending anywhere between 150 to 200 events a year.
"Some people that are really down could use a little lift," says Haas. "Sometimes and you can recognize it and see it in their face, so you go over to them and make them a little balloon or something. It makes their day. It makes them smile."
But Haas doesn't put the makeup on for the recognition.
"It just is a real uplifting thing from here [points to heart], and if it's not from here, you are not going to like what you do," says Haas.
In the meantime, Jasper hopes to continue bringing laughter and smiles to the world.
"Do you ever plan on retiring?" asks Megan DiVenti, 44News anchor.
"No, not as long as I can do this," says Haas.