Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Publishes Children's Books

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy is using his talents to inspire children.
44News first introduced Todd Schimmell in 2020.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy was on the path of sharing his talents with the world.
"The goal was to work my way back here," says Schimmell. "So, slowly I've been practicing my illustrations and I feel really good about them."
Fast forward to two years later, and Todd has since published three children's books.
"This is where it's at," says Schimmell. "I wanted children's picture books; good lessons, good morals, and I wanted them to be fun and funny."
All published recently, Todd has spent the last few years coming up with the idea for the books, and drawing the illustrations.
"Empathy is my favorite thing in the world," says Schimmell. "Understanding empathy. 'Elephant Tooted' is about the dangers of rumors. I think it's important to learn very early. 'Carl the Chameleon' is about how were all more than the color of our skin and 'Bear says Quack' is about being uniquely you."
Life lessons Todd says are never too early to learn and sometimes often overlooked.
"I'm a School Resource Deputy for teachable moments," says Schimmell. "I'm not out to get the kids in trouble. I'm here for the community. I'm here for them. This is just another way to do that."
The books can be purchased on Amazon.
Todd says he's so thankful to be sharing his talents he's passionate about.
"That's another thing I want these kids to know too when I read to them," says Schimmell. "I found out a little later, be yourself and show the world what you are."