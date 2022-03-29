Virginia Braswell is This Week's Hometown Hero

Virginia Braswell is moving onto the next chapter of her life.
"Habitat has become a family," says Braswell.
As March comes to an end, Braswell will retire her title as the Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.
This all comes as she approaches her 83rd birthday.
She joined the organization, which provides homes for low income families, in June 1993, starting as the very first Part-Time Executive Director.
"Working 9 to Noon Monday thru Friday in a little office in the Midtown Building here," says Braswell. "That's expanded over the years."
In the last three decades, Virginia has helped build 150 homes in the Owensboro-Daviess County community.
All while also building countless relationships with her team, volunteers, and homeowners.
As April begins, Habitat for Humanity will welcome their new Executive Director Jeremy Stephens.
Braswell says her plans for retirement include traveling and spending time with her family.