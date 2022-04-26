WWII Veteran receives warm welcome in D.C.

World War II Veteran Gilmer Thomas is 97, but he didn’t show it Saturday, moving swiftly around Washington, D.C's National Mall.
As part of the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, Thomas visited the World War II Memorial where he was greeted at every turn with ‘Thank You’s.’
One stranger even asked for the veteran's autograph, not knowing at the time that Thomas is the last living survivor of the USS Bush.
Friend and Honor Flight Guardian Paul Wheeler was quick to fill the stranger in.
“The USS Bush was shot down on April 6, 1945, 70 miles off the coast of Okinawa,” said Wheeler.
As Thomas will tell you, the ship didn’t sink from the initial blow.
“It knocked a hole in the haul on the starboard side,” explained Thomas. “That flooded the battery room and we were sitting dead in the middle of the water.”
The crew did everything they could to keep the ship afloat.
“They said everybody could abandon ship if they wanted to, but if they stayed, lighten the ship,” said Thomas, who was in charge of ammunition and wasted no time following orders.
“Here comes the Executive Officer and he wanted to know what in the H I was doing throwing ammunition away. I told him, lightening the ship as ordered,” recalled Thomas.
Eventually, another round of suicide bombers delivered a fatal blow to the USS Bush.
“We lost 86 men that night and I was in the 64-degree water for 8 hours,” recalled Thomas. “I prayed for almost all of it. I even said, ‘God, if you won’t answer my prayers, answer my momma’s; I bet she is praying for me.”
At day break, six ships reached the survivors, pulling 246 out of the water; answering Thomas’ and so many other’s prayers.