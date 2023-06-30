Fox News pays $12 million to former producer who accused the network of rampant sexism

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected late this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally from Madisonville Kentucky, through
the Evansville and Owensboro areas, to Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms will interrupt the heat late
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Fox News pays $12 million to former producer who accused the network of rampant sexism

  • 0
A person walks by Fox News signage posted on the News Corporation building in New York City, on April 12.

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters

(CNN) — Fox News will pay $12 million to settle a pair of major lawsuits brought by former producer Abby Grossberg, her lawyer said on Friday.

Grossberg had accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving give false testimony in the Dominion case, and also of fostering a deeply misogynist workplace. She had sued Fox News, its parent company, former primetime host Tucker Carlson and several top executives.

In a statement announcing the settlement, Grossberg said “I stand by my publicly filed claims and allegations” but that she agreed to withdraw the lawsuits as part of the $12 million deal.

“I am heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously,” Grossberg said. “I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace.”

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed the settlement in a statement on Friday, saying, “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.” The company had previously denied Grossberg’s claims, saying her suits were “riddled with false allegations.”

CNN reported earlier this month that Grossberg was finalizing a settlement with the network. The settlement marks the fourth case that Fox and its owners have put to an end this year, including the blockbuster Dominion defamation case, which the network paid $787 million to resolve on the brink of trial.

