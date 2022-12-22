Gov. Beshear To Hold Virtual Briefing on Winter Weather

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM
this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&