Governor Beshear attends League of Cities conference in Owensboro

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear attended the annual Kentucky League of Cities Conference at the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday afternoon.
The conference and expo is the largest gathering of city officials in the state of Kentucky. Elected officials gathered from all over the commonwealth to hear the governor address them.
The governor spoke on a wide range of topics, including the economy, transportation, infrastructure, jobs, and disaster recovery.
The League of Cities conference, now in it's third day, will conclude tomorrow.