Henderson County Schools unable to provide bus rides for some students due to driver shortage

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — School bus rides won't be available to some students in the Henderson County Schools district this year, according to a letter sent to parents.

The letter, addressed to parents and guardians and signed by HCS Superintendent Bob Lawson, says that the district is unable to provide bus services to some students this year because of a significant shortage of bus drivers.

According to the letter, students affected by the change include those living in a certain area, which will now become a "walker" area.

The district's letter says that the "walker" area is from Sand Lane to Washington Street, and from Alvasia Street to Atkinson Street. Students living in the walker area will either need to walk to school or be dropped off.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly and I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly to find a solution to this issue," the letter from Supt. Lawson says. "We are actively searching for individuals who are willing to join our team as school bus drivers."

If you're interested in becoming a driver, you can find more details on how to apply on the district's website.

You can see a copy of the letter sent to parents below.