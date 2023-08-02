Henderson County Schools unable to provide bus rides for some students due to driver shortage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Henderson County Schools unable to provide bus rides for some students due to driver shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County Schools bus

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — School bus rides won't be available to some students in the Henderson County Schools district this year, according to a letter sent to parents.

The letter, addressed to parents and guardians and signed by HCS Superintendent Bob Lawson, says that the district is unable to provide bus services to some students this year because of a significant shortage of bus drivers.

According to the letter, students affected by the change include those living in a certain area, which will now become a "walker" area.

The district's letter says that the "walker" area is from Sand Lane to Washington Street, and from Alvasia Street to Atkinson Street. Students living in the walker area will either need to walk to school or be dropped off.

"Please know that this decision was not made lightly and I want to assure you that we are working tirelessly to find a solution to this issue," the letter from Supt. Lawson says. "We are actively searching for individuals who are willing to join our team as school bus drivers."

If you're interested in becoming a driver, you can find more details on how to apply on the district's website.

You can see a copy of the letter sent to parents below.

Henderson County Schools letter to parents

