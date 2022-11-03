Henderson police respond to reports of toddlers wandering streets alone; children reunited with their parents

Officers responded to a call in the area of 6th St and N. Adams St that a small child, aged 4, was wandering around all alone.
Less than 24 hours later, officers responded to the area of Watson Ln, where another small child, unrelated to the first one and also aged 4, was found wandering all alone.
The Henderson Police Department made Facebook posts for each of the children, asking for the communities help in finding the children's' parents.
Within less than an hour, Henderson Police were able to use the information provided by others in those Facebook posts to find out who the children were and where they lived.
According to authorities, both instances were pure accidents. They ended up reuniting both children with their parents, with no action being taken against the parents.
Henderson Police want to remind parents of small children to lock their doors with a deadbolt or a chain, so that small children cannot escape their houses without parents being aware.