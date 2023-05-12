Holiday World Splashin’ Safari reopens their doors tomorrow

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will open its doors to the public this Saturday at 10 A.M.
44News spoke with President, Matt Eckert, on what he is excited about for the new season, “This is our 78 season so we’ve been here for a long time. I’m so excited to see all the families just coming through the gates ready to make memories, smiling, laughing, having a good day. Then also seeing people who’ve been here many times, we have a lot of returning members. We have a lot of people who come their entire life, and they bring generation after generation.”
The beloved theme park is opening back up for the season and they are inviting everyone back with open arms.
Everyone’s favorite and iconic rides will be available once again, rides like: the thunderbird, frightfall falls, and even the gobbler getaway.
And don’t forget about the different assortment of holiday restaurants like: Plymouth Rock Cafe, and Santa’s Merry Marketplace.
Park officials announced in 2022 that the popular "Holidays in the Sky" drone show would be back bigger than ever in 2023, with 400 drones taking to the sky.
Eckert also shared how big we can expect the show to be, “Last year we had 300 drones. This is going to 400 drones. It doesn’t sound like that many, but think about three football field lengths in the sky. That's how large and massive it is.”
Also new in 2023, is Holiday World’s new “cashless” system. Guests will be able to load cash onto a prepaid gift card at kiosks located around the park for free, and park officials say this will allow for faster and smoother operations around the park. Don’t worry because the cards work outside of the park.
Once May 27 rolls around, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will both be open every day through Aug. 6.
Now only the amusement park side will open Saturday, as the Splashin Safari won’t be open until May 20th, but it is only a short ways away.