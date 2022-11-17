Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is underway; 44News Anchor Brian Miller experiences homelessness for 48 hours

A project that takes more than a dozen community leaders and volunteers and essentially makes them homeless for 2 full days is officially underway for the second year.
The Homeless Experience Project 2.0 is described as an immersive experience designed to bring awareness to and raise money for the Aurora's quest of preventing and ending homelessness.
The participants are asked to leave their wallets and personal belongings behind and experience the real-life reality of being homeless. It allows participants to give up the comforts of their own homes for 2 days as they live just like the others experiencing homelessness in our community.
According to Aurora, the Evansville area has at least 350 men, women and children who do not have permanent, stable housing. Aurora is one of the organizations dedicated to helping that vulnerable population.
There are 13 participants this year who will be assigned unique scenarios, backstories, and challenges that differ for each participant. These challenges are meant to be real-world examples of the experiences Aurora's clients face every day.
The participants will be immersed in the experience until Saturday, November 19th at 12 PM.
While Brian will be without most of his possessions, he will be providing updates on how the project via Facebook Live.
All of the donations go to Aurora to assist with the programs they provide for homeless individuals in our community.