Honor Flight of Southern Indiana invites community to Welcome Home Parade

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana needs the community’s help to make the first flight since 2019 a success.
On April 23rd, veterans will be flying to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor.
When they return home to the Evansville Regional Airport, they will be met by a crowd celebrating their service.
The Welcome Home Parade is a long-standing HFSI tradition and often the only welcome home a veteran has ever received.
In order to make it a success, HFSI is inviting the community to come out to the airport with flags and signs thanking them for their service.
The plane will land around 9pmCT, but participants are encouraged to get there early.
Shuttles from the Anchor Industries parking lot will begin at 6:30pm. Parking at the airport is being reserved for veterans and guardians.
There are also several spots still open to volunteer to be a Parade Escort. Escorts will carry the Veterans’ service photo and walk with them through the parade. The application process is open to 6th-12th grade students.