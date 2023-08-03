 Skip to main content
Hundreds of Indiana National Guard soldiers return to Evansville from Iraq

  • Updated
After deploying to Iraq about a year ago, hundreds of Indiana National Guard soldiers received a warm welcome home in Evansville on Thursday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — After deploying to Iraq about a year ago, hundreds of Indiana National Guard soldiers have returned to Evansville.

Approximately 300 soldiers with the 163rd Field Artillery Regiment were welcomed home from their deployment on Thursday.

Back in August of 2022, dozens of family members, friends and loved ones saw the soldiers off as they embarked on their mission.

The soldiers were overseas for "Operation Inherent Resolve," where they supported and assisted coalition security forces in Iraq.

