Indiana's Attorney General targeting TikTok in latest lawsuits

The attorney general for Indiana is targeting the Chinese social media company TikTok in pair of recently filed lawsuits.
Attorney General Todd Rokita says in the first of two lawsuits that TikTok is deceiving parents in regard to the large volume of drug and sexual content available to children.
The second lawsuit filed by Rokita on behalf of Hoosiers relates to the safety of the user data the company collects. Rokita argues in that suit the company is not being forthcoming about the China's government having the ability to view the private user data.