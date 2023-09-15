Juvenile taken into custody after school threat in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A juvenile is in custody after making a threat towards a school in Ohio County on Friday morning, according to authorities.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office was alerted of the threat at a local school early Friday morning.
After being notified, the sheriff's office communicated with the Ohio County School Board, revealing that the threat was made by a juvenile within the school system.
Within an hour, deputies found the juvenile and took them into custody.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who might have more information should contact the sheriff's office at 270-298-4444.