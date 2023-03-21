Authorities holding news conference following Evansville standoff that turned deadly

Authorities will hold a press conference to share more information on an hours-long standoff that started on Monday afternoon and ended with one man dead.
The Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office will hold the joint press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
This after a deadly conclusion to an hours-long standoff that unfolded on East Missouri Street throughout the day Monday. Investigators said they had gone to the home Monday to serve a felony drug warrant, but that the incident quickly turned into a standoff after the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
After almost six hours, the suspect was shot and killed.
