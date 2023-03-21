 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities holding news conference following Evansville standoff that turned deadly

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities at the scene of a standoff that turned deadly in Evansville, Indiana

Authorities at the scene of a standoff that turned deadly in Evansville, Indiana

Authorities will hold a press conference to share more information on an hours-long standoff that started on Monday afternoon and ended with one man dead.

The Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office will hold the joint press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

This after a deadly conclusion to an hours-long standoff that unfolded on East Missouri Street throughout the day Monday. Investigators said they had gone to the home Monday to serve a felony drug warrant, but that the incident quickly turned into a standoff after the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

After almost six hours, the suspect was shot and killed.

Hours-long standoff ends in shooting as coroner is called to the scene

44News will be at Tuesday's joint press conference. You can watch it in the lives player on this article, or in a new window by clicking here.

Download our free news apps for Android and Apple devices to get notifications for breaking news and live coverage.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you