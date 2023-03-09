Funeral services being held for Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker

The funeral for fallen Vanderburgh County, Indiana Deputy Asson Hacker is taking place on Thursday.
Both the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Police Department will be providing an escort detail from Boone Funeral Home at 5330 Washington Ave., to Christian Fellowship Church at 4100 Millersburg Rd.
The escort will leave from the funeral home at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can see a full map of the procession route below, or in a new window in Google Maps by clicking here. Directions for the route will also be outlined below the embedded map you see here.
- The escort will leave Boone Funeral Home at 9:00 AM
- West on Washington Avenue to US Highway 41
- North on US Highway 41 to State Road 57
- North on State Road 57 to Kansas Road
- East on Kansas Road to Oak Hill Road (Roundabout)
- South on Oak Hill Road to Millersburg Road (Roundabout)
- East on Millersburg Road to Christian Fellowship Church. Approx. arrival time of 9:25 AM
Deputy Hacker's visitation and funeral will take place at CFC.
From arrival time until 11:00 AM will be a Private time for Deputy Hacker’s Family and their invited guests only. Visitations will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m., general public seating will begin. At 5 p.m., Law enforcement seating will begin and the service will start. At 6 p.m., the service will conclude with the closing procession. There will be no gravesite services.
The sheriff's office announced Deputy Hacker's passing earlier in March, and said that he had died at the age of 33 after falling ill while participating in training. He leaves behind a wife and four young sons.
CFC will be providing a livestream of the service inside the church beginning at 5 p.m. You can see that stream by visiting onlinecfc.online.church.