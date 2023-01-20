LIVE AT 2:30: Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana are planning to provide more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night.

On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities will hold a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side.

You can watch that press conference LIVE on this article, or in a new window by visiting https://www.wevv.com/livestream/. Please refresh the page at 2:30 p.m. to make sure you see the live feed.

As we reported from the scene Thursday night, authorities said a man opened fire at the Walmart store on Red Bank Road around 10 p.m.

Authorities later said that man was 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, who was a former employee of the store. Authorities said Mosley was shot and killed after opening fire on officers, but no officers were injured. One victim, a woman who was a former co-worker to Mosley, was injured in the attack, according to police.

Arrest records obtained by 44News say that Mosley had been arrested back in 2022 after assaulting multiple coworkers at the store.

Shortly after Friday's live update from authorities concludes, a recap article and replay of the live event will be available on our website.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.