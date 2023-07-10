Funeral service underway for Tell City police sergeant

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Tell City police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Monday.
The funeral service for Sergeant Heather Glenn began at 10 a.m. on Monday at Tell City High School, with a procession to Greenwood Cemetery following for burial.
The Glenn family has requested that only family members and members of the law enforcement profession attend the gravesite services.
Tell City Police say nearly 1,000 police officers and vehicles from across the country are attending Monday.
Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident at Perry County Memorial Hospital on July 3.
Indiana's governor directed all flags in Perry County to be flown at half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset.
If you'd like to make a donation towards Sgt. Glenn's family, you can do so through a special account set up by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at German American Bank in Tell City.
We will have more on the services for Sgt. Glenn throughout the day.