LMPD Officer to be welcomed back home after mass shooting

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER GALLATIN HARDIN MASSAC POPE PULASKI WABASH WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI SCOTT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.