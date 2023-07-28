 Skip to main content
LMPD Officer to be welcomed back home after mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
LMPD Officer to be welcomed back home after mass shooting
Megan DiVenti

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV)-- Louisville Metro Police will welcome Officer Nickolas Wilt home Friday. 

Officer Wilt will be discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after more than 3 1/2 months of hospitalization and rehab treatments.

The celebration will take place Friday, July 28th at 12:30 Eastern time at Southeast Christian Church.

Officer Wilt was shot in the head in April, responding to a deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank.

The Wilt Family asks for continued support and prayers as they transition him home.

LMPD says they are all very appreciative to all those who assisted in his recovery and Southeast for hosting this event.

This will be the first time, Officer Wilt will be able to see, in person, the love and support the community has for him.

