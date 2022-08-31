Man accused of recording with cell phone in bathroom at Owensboro Target

A man was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of setting up his cell phone to record in the employee bathroom at Target.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the Target store on Frederica Street, where management said that a cell phone that was actively recording had been found in the employee restroom.
Management at the store told police they thought the cell phone belonged to Jalen Calhoun.
When officers talked to Calhoun, they say he first claimed that the phone was not his. OPD says Calhoun then changed his story and said that it was his phone, but that he didn't know why the phone was in the bathroom and that it had been stolen.
Police say that after Calhoun gave them permission to check the phone, they found a video in the "recently deleted videos" folder that showed Calhoun setting up the phone to record in the bathroom.
Calhoun was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on the charge if video voyeurism.