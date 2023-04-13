 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man arrested at JFK Airport for smuggling $60K in fentanyl through candles

The U.S. Border Patrol at JFK Airport arrested a man for smuggling $60,000 worth of fentanyl hidden in candles.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protections/WABC

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) -- The U.S. Border Patrol at JFK Airport arrested a man on Sunday smuggling $60,000 worth of fentanyl.

Agents say the man is a food courier and presented himself to agricultural specialists, who noticed three candles that looked suspicious.

When they inspected those candles, they say they discovered nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl stuffed inside.

"The fentanyl seized was 73% pure, and capable of causing considerable overdoses in our community," said Director of CPB's New York Field Operations Francis J. Russo.

The CBP turned the man over to the NYPD, and says he is an American citizen who flew into JFK from Mexico City.

He is facing narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted in New York.

