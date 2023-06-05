 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Microsoft Outlook users hit with Monday morning outage

(CNN) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues accessing their email accounts on Monday morning.

More than 15,000 users reported issues with Microsoft 365, the web version of the Microsoft Outlook application, according to outage-tracking site DownDetector. Reports of the outage began to tick up at around 10 am ET, according to DownDetector data.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,” the company tweeted from its Microsoft 365 Status support handle.

In a follow-up tweet, the company added, “We’re reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

