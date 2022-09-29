New-look Evansville men's basketball opens fall practices

With their exhibition opener against Oakland City University exactly one month away, the new-look Evansville men's basketball team tipped off their first fall practice under new head coach David Ragland Wednesday afternoon.
"Now it's on," says Ragland. "The first official day of practice."
While today was a milestone for this new era of men's college basketball at the University of Evansville, the David Ragland regime spent a good chunk of the summer trying to breathe life into the burned out husk of this once proud program.
"It's been nine weeks that we've been able to work together, six in the summer, three in the fall," Ragland. "And it's been productive days. We've gotten better every single day. That's been the goal."
However, just as labor intensive as rebuilding the on-court product has been the rebuilding of a roster which had lost more than half of it's personnel after a mass exodus this off-season.
"We started the summer as complete strangers," University of Evansville freshman forward Cameron Gelhausen. "A couple of guys have been to my house here in Evansville, we've been around exploring Evansville together. Just a bunch of team bonding stuff has really brought us together."
"Every season is a new season," says University of Evansville sophomore guard Blaise Beauchamp. "New people obviously. Just trying to get comfortable. These guys are my teammates. My family. We're trying to build a family right now with the team. Still getting used to each other. It's going great though. It's going great. Intensity every day and having fun while we're doing it."
The Aces family, with Ragland as it's father figure, and a staff led by former Evansville stars Marcus Wilson and Craig Snow, has mixed the new with the old the form what's becoming a cohesive unit.
"We have a roster full of really good people," says Ragland. "You have some returning players. You have some incoming players that had signed on with the previous staff and then we signed some guys to fill in some holes. And five, six weeks you see them start to gel into a team. That's the mission. That's the goal. Just being for each other. Pulling each other up. Encouraging one another. Good days, bad days, and the ones in between. And that's what we focus on doing."
"He's been a great leader, so far," says Beauchamp. "He talks to us. Communicates with us every day. Makes sure everybody's in the right position. All the coaches have been that way. No matter how much we don't want to do something, they're right there to tell us "this is what you need to do to be great"."
"Coach Rags definitely earned his respect quickly, putting us through tough workouts," says Gelhausen. "Basically, setting his standards quick. Everyone respects him and everyone wants to do what he wants to do. Everyone wants to win, and that's his main goal."
And after going a dismal 35-and-84 over the past four seasons, Ragland knows that returning players for this win-starved program are committed to the turnaround.
"They're hungry," says Ragland. "They're starving to be successful. And that's the reason why they came here. They're done a really good job of letting other guys know what situation they've just walked into and what we want to do with it. We had conversations leading up to practice, leading up to the summer on what we want to be as a program and as a team. Your culture is what you do, not what you put on the walls. It's what you live every day. The better teams are player led teams and all they've done is reiterate what our goals are and what our culture is."