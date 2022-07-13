New National Suicide Prevention Hotline number takes effect nationwide on Saturday

On Saturday, July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline will change to a new three-digit number.
988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
According to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline website, some areas may be currently able to connect to the Lifeline by dialing 988, but the dialing code will be available to everyone across the United States starting on July 16, 2022.
The 988 hotline will be answered by trained crisis counselors, who can also connect callers with more resources. If further intervention is needed, a team of behavioral health professionals - not police - are supposed to respond.
The website also says that the current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.