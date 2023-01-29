1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash

One person is dead, and two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Daviess County, Kentucky.
Deputies say they were sent to a crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Highway 140 E. in Utica, Kentucky, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
Authorities say they found three people in a 1973 Pontiac Firebird that hit a ditch embankment.
Investigators determined the vehicle suddenly steered off the road and drove through a field before crashing into the ditch.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities.
According to a press release, one female was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and another female was taken by AirEvac. Both had life-threatening injuries.
Officials say speed is the only contributing factor suspected at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.