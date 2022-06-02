1 dead after car drives over power lines on Larue Road in Henderson County

The investigation continues into a fatal incident that happened on Thursday morning along a Henderson County, Kentucky road.
The Henderson County Coroner's office responded to the scene of a car on top of power lines along Larue Road.
Crews said that a car drove over active power lines at the scene, and that one person died from their injuries.
Authorities say there were multiple people in the vehicle at the time of the incident. We are working on finding out the conditions of the other individuals in the car.
