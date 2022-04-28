1 dead after crash on Highway 57 in Vanderburgh County

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed in a crash that happened in the northern part of the county on SR 57 Thursday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 57 and Ruston Lane, just south of the Shoe Carnival Distribution Center.
The sheriff's office said deputies were sent to the intersection around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, where they found a silver Ford F-350 truck off the roadway, and another vehicle, a blue Mercury, in the road. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage.
VCSO says the driver of the Mercury was going south on Highway 57 when they tried to turn onto Ruston Lane, which put them in the path of the Ford truck.
The sheriff's office says the Mercury was hit by the truck, and that the Mercury's driver died from their injuries.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for a chemical test as required by Indiana law, but the sheriff's office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.
The name of the driver who died hasn't been released at this time, as notification to the family is pending.
Around 5:00 p.m., emergency crews were still on the scene of the crash, but the flow of traffic was slowly resuming.