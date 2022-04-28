1 dead, Spencer County deputy life-flighted for treatment after serious crash: state police

A deputy was badly injured and another person is dead after a crash that happened Thursday morning on SR 66 in Spencer County, Indiana.
Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday on SR 66 near the Old Lamar Highway.
The Indiana State Police says a Honda SUV was going east on SR 66 when for unknown reasons, it went off the road and over-corrected, causing it to go into the path of a Spencer County Sheriff's Office Deputy who was heading west.
Police say the SUV and the deputy's cruiser crashed into each other.
The driver of the Honda SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy was taken to the hospital in Owensboro for treatment, then flown to a Louisville hospital for further treatment. They say the deputy's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The name of the SUV driver who died in the crash hasn't been released at this time. ISP says their name will be released pending next of kin notification.
According to ISP, drugs and alcohol aren't believed to be a factor in the crash.