1 injured after SUV overturns in Evansville crash

One person was injured in a crash that happened in Evansville on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of E. Franklin Street and N. Norman Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a two-vehicle crash where one vehicle had overturned.
When crews got to the scene, they found a white SUV that had overturned on its side after a crash with a maroon car.
Authorities at the scene told our crew that they believe the crash happened after one of the drivers ran a stop sign.
We're told that two women and a child were inside the white SUV, but that they were uninjured. One person in the maroon car was treated by AMR for minor injuries.
In addition to AMR, members of the Evansville Police Department and the Evansville Fire Department were also at the scene.
No other information is available right now but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.