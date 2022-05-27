1 person injured in car crash involving crash in Gibson County

One person was injured in a car-vs-semi crash that happened early Friday morning in Gibson County.
Haubstadt Fire Territory says it happened just before 2:00 a.m. Friday near CR 1250 S. and US HWY 41.
Crews were called to the scene for a crash with injuries involving a car and a semi.
One person was injured and assessed by Gibson County EMS. HFT says the person who was injured had to be extricated from the car that was involved in the crash.
Fire officials also assisted with traffic control, controlling vehicle hazards, and assisted with patient care.
Haubstadt Fire Territory, Fort Branch Fire Department, Gibson County Emergency Medical Services, and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the crash.