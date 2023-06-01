 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for Friday
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

"100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers begin

  • Updated
  • 0
Dashcam video of a teenager crashing his car after driving distracted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — "100 Deadliest Days" is what AAA is calling the most dangerous time to be a new driver on the road. That time: summer break.

AAA has found that high schoolers and recent high school grads hitting the road with limited experience behind the wheel leads to a higher number of fatal crashes for teenagers.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the 100 Deadliest Days span just over a quarter of the year, but 31% of deadly crashes involving teenagers happen during that time.

For already vulnerable 16-17 year olds three times more likely to be in a deadly crash than adults, hours more free time to spend going around town with friends in the summer exposes them to more risk.

Newer drivers are more at risk of speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a seatbelt. The biggest distraction for new drivers, however, isn’t phones, it’s other teen passengers.

Driving instructors say parents are the first line of defense against bad driving habits. AAA advises at least 50 hours of supervised driving practice and always setting an example for the kind of safe driver you want your child to be.

Recommended for you