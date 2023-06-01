"100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers begin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — "100 Deadliest Days" is what AAA is calling the most dangerous time to be a new driver on the road. That time: summer break.
AAA has found that high schoolers and recent high school grads hitting the road with limited experience behind the wheel leads to a higher number of fatal crashes for teenagers.
Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the 100 Deadliest Days span just over a quarter of the year, but 31% of deadly crashes involving teenagers happen during that time.
For already vulnerable 16-17 year olds three times more likely to be in a deadly crash than adults, hours more free time to spend going around town with friends in the summer exposes them to more risk.
Newer drivers are more at risk of speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a seatbelt. The biggest distraction for new drivers, however, isn’t phones, it’s other teen passengers.
Driving instructors say parents are the first line of defense against bad driving habits. AAA advises at least 50 hours of supervised driving practice and always setting an example for the kind of safe driver you want your child to be.