100 tennis players will compete for the Women's Hospital Classic this week

100 women will take to the Wessleman Park Tennis Center courts this week in one of the longest running tournaments in the women's pro circuit.
The 23rd Annual Women's Hospital Classic starts today and will go on to July 24th.
The qualifying tournament starts at 9AM and will run until later this afternoon, where 32 players will by for 8 spots into the main draw of the USTA 60K Pro Circuit event.
Included in the tournament is Ellie Myers. Myers won this past year's Indiana State High School Championship with Memorial High School. She will be playing tennis for the University of Kentucky in the fall.
Monday is Girl Scouts Day, where all scout members will receive a special treat at the concession stand.