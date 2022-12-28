1000 gallons of diesel fuel siphoned from an Evansville gas station

A brazen gas theft has police in Evansville busy searching for a suspect.
However, this was not they typical drive-off gas theft.
Over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen after being siphoned directly out of the ground at an east-side gas station.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to the Gasoline Alley Marathon gas station along Interstate Drive on Tuesday.
According to a report, the gas station was closed late Monday night.
Owners of the gas station believe the theft happened late Monday or early Tuesday morning.
In total $4,000 is diesel fuel was lifted from he ground storage.
Police have not released details on a suspect, or a description involved in the theft, as the investigation remains ongoing.