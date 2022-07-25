101st Vanderburgh County Fair gets underway

The 101st Vanderburgh County Fair is kicking off Monday.
The theme of this year's festivities is "Homegrown and Rooted in Southern Indiana," turning the spotlight on those in the Tri-State that grow their own produce.
There will be a question and answer session on Thursday from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm so attendees can ask local producers more about their businesses.
"There' s so many things it's hard to see in one day, so you know, we are open for six days, from Monday through Saturday, and we have livestock shows, we have petting zoos, and we have all kinds of antique equipment in our SIAM area," said Vanderburgh County Fair Board President Jeff Ziliak.
All of the 4H projects will be on display as well as livestock showing, rodeos, concerts, a watermelon seed spitting competition, go-karts, and a comedy illusionist, in addition to all of the usual rides and food that one would expect to see at a county fair.
To see a full schedule of events, visit vanderburghcountyfair.com/schedule.