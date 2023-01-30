103-year-old WWII Veteran laid to rest in Daviess County

The Tri-State pays respects to a World War Two hero.
Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home Friday, January 20, on the same farm where he was born 103 years before.
According to his obituary, Midkiff married his sweetheart the day before Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941.
Noble was drafted and left for war June 26th, 1942.
He served in the U.S. Army, 701st Tank Destroyer Battalion, in North Africa and Italy from 1942-1945.
Midkiff's obituary says he was wounded three times, received a Purple Heart, and two Oak Leaf Clusters.
Midkiff was laid to rest at the Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro on Saturday.