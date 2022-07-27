11-year-old Central City boy killed in Tuesday evening crash

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened along KY-181 South in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
KSP says the driver, 56-year-old Rebecca Evans was driving southbound on KY-181, when for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway before striking a an embankment.
An 11-year-old passenger, identified as Zackary Kangis, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. According to KSP, Kangis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Police said that Evans was also injured and taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
KSP says the crash reconstruction is being conducted by one of its Troopers.