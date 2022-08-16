11-year-old kids call in false active shooter threat to area elementary school

Two kids set off a panic on Monday when they called in a false active shooter threat to William Tell Elementary school in Tell City, Indiana.
"At about 2:59 on yesterday’s date, dispatch received three 911 calls. Upon call back on the third call, they realized it was a juvenile that had placed the call and made a false threat," said Tell City Assistant Police Chief Roger Smith.
The 11-year-old kids in question were both charged with making false reports of school violence, and misuse of 911 services.
The call comes at a time of heightened fear and anxiety about the possibility of a school shooting throughout the nation.
"To sum it up for you, two children had made a bad choice, a bad decision, probably didn't understand the severity of it," said Smith.
While the false threat alarmed many in the community, Officer Smith says that Tell City PD monitors the school with cameras in real time to ensure the safety of students and staff.
"They give us every tool necessary to make sure that the safety of our children at these schools is top priority," Smith explained.
Officers stress that there is no credible threat, and that the juvenile responsible for the call did not pose any danger to the school at any time.