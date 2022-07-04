 Skip to main content
11-year-old Mt. Vernon boy killed in firework incident

  • Updated
  • 0
11-year-old Camrynn McMichael (photo courtesy of Camrynn's mother)

11-year-old Camrynn McMichael (photo courtesy of Camrynn's mother)

Police have released several new details on a fatal firework incident that claimed the life of a young child in Posey County, Indiana late Sunday night.

As we first reported, a child was the victim of a deadly fireworks incident in the city of Mt. Vernon.

Officials with the Indiana State Police now say that the victim in the incident was an 11-year-old Mt. Vernon boy.

According to ISP, authorities rushed to a residential area of North Canal Street just off of Main Street around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night after someone called 911 to report a child being seriously injured in a firework incident.

Police say the 11-year-old victim died from his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The victim's mother Kyrra McMichael later told us the victim was her son, 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael.

Kyrra says Camrynn was dedicated, hard-working, and intelligent, with a passion for football and baseball, and dreams to one day make it to the NFL or NBA.

This incident remains under investigation by ISP, Mt. Vernon Police Department, and the Posey County Coroner.

An autopsy will be conducted sometime Tuesday.

