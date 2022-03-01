13 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported by Green River District Health Department

The Green River District Health Department has released new COVID-19 data on its seven-county area.
The weekly update from GRDHD said that 300 new positive cases of COVID-19 had been identified within the seven-county area, along with 13 new COVID-19 deaths.
Here's where the new COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported:
- Daviess County: 158 new cases, 5 new deaths
- Hancock County: 11 new cases
- Henderson County: 46 new cases, 4 new deaths
- McLean County: 8 new cases
- Ohio County: 28 new cases, 1 new death
- Union County: 22 new cases, 1 new death
- Webster County: 27 new cases, 2 new deaths
According to GRDHD, the average number of new cases in the district for that period was 42.9 new cases a day. Kentucky's latest COVID-19 map shows most of our local counties now in the "Orange" except for Webster, Hopkins, and Union counties which are still currently in the "Red."
GRDHD is now reducing its number of COVID-19 updates from twice per week to once per week. The next GRDHD update will be provided on Tuesday, March 8, according to the health department.