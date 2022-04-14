14 Charged in Posey County After Months-Long Undercover Drug Investigation "Operation Bryan"

14 people are facing drug charges in Posey County, Indiana, as the result of a months-long, undercover drug investigation, Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham announced Thursday.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says the charges were made as part of "Operation Bryan," which is a nine-month undercover drug operation that began in August of 2021, named after Posey County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bryan Hicks, who continues to recover from injuries sustained in the line of duty.
Around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, PCSO says numerous law enforcement agencies executed multiple search warrants in Posey county, leading to the following charges against the following people:
- Timmy Hansen, 54, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Beverly Jo Hansen, 55, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Devon Ray Craft, 28, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Megan M. Elam, 26, of Cynthiana, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Dawn Marie Davis, 53, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Daniel Lee Mercer, 51, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Valerie Dawn Shepherd, 46, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Abbie D. Rowe, 23, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;
- Nicholas J. Forsee, 30, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;
- Brandon Thomas Sellers, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Rex R. Baker, 62, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
- Zachary Scott Allison, 24, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor; • James Morrison See, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony;
- Noah Ryan Brown, 26, of Evansville, was previously charged in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Brown is currently in federal custody.
According to the sheriff's office, one other suspect in the investigation, Brandon Sellers, remains at large. Anyone who may have information on Sellers' whereabouts is asked to call Posey County Dispatch at (812) 838-1320.
Sheriff Latham says he has participated in many drug raids during his career in law enforcement, including the largest drug raid in Posey County history in April 2019 that resulted in the arrest of 42 drug offenders.
While all of the office's operations are important, Sheriff Latham says this one in particular holds a special meaning.
“This is special to everyone in our office,” commented Sheriff Latham. “I’m grateful for the Drug Task Force’s efforts in honoring Deputy Bryan Hicks. Bryan has always been an asset to this agency and community in his efforts of ridding the streets of drugs and criminal activity. The operation today is nothing short of Bryan’s expectations of all of us. What was accomplished today is the direct result of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to achieve a common goal.”
The sheriff's office says the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Indiana State Police, New Harmony Police Department, Evansville Police Department, Evansville-Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force, and DNR Indiana Conservation Officers assisted with the investigation.