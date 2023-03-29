14 minutes of terror: Inside the Nashville school shooting

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. .Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast points from Wednesday to Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2 feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&