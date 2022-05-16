14-year-old charged for shooting at another teen in Owensboro, police say

A teen was arrested after a shooting incident that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Sunday.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to the area of West 7th Street and Crabtree Avenue around 2:00 p.m. Sunday for a shots-fired incident.
After they got there, OPD says officers determined that a teen on a moped had been shot at by a 14-year-old.
OPD says detectives responded to investigate, and that they located the 14-year-old boy suspected of pulling the trigger.
The 14-year-old is facing charges of Wanton Endangerment and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor. He was taken to the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone who may have more information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.