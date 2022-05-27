16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday.
Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday.
"One of our beloved students, Thomas Long, who attends Eldorado High School has passed away from a car accident," the letter says.
The Illinois State Police later said that Long was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 9:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 13 near Duncan Lane, in Gallatin County.
ISP investigators say they believe the crash happened as the truck that Long was driving crossed over the center line for unknown reasons, striking another vehicle head-on.
According to state police, two passengers in the truck with Long at the time of the crash were also injured. They say an 18-year-old woman from Eldorado was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, and that a 15-year-old from Harrisburg was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was uninjured.
The letter sent out by Eldorado High School says that the school building will be open throughout Friday for friends, staff, or family members who need support during the difficult time. While Friday also marks the end of the school year, officials at Eldorado High reminded everyone that staff will be present at the school throughout the summer to provide any support and help necessary.
Additionally, officials with New Life Christian Center in Equality said they'd be opening the church's doors at 5:00 p.m. to remember the life of the 16-year-old student. That event is open to the public.