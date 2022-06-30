 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

$16K worth of Louis Vuitton bags stolen from Evansville Dillard's store

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillard's

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing nearly $16,000 worth of Louis Vuitton bags in Evansville, Indiana.

According to a police report, it happened at the Dillard's department store inside of Eastland Mall just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Employees at the store told police that one suspect had come inside the store from the west entrance before making their way over to the Louis Vuitton bags, where they started cutting the security cords.

According to the report, that's when the other suspect came in with a large plastic bag, which the two suspects started loading the high-end merchandise into.

The police report says that in total, nine Louis Vuitton bags were stolen, totaling just under $16,000 in losses to the store.

Police say both of the suspects went out of the west door and left in a silver SUV.

Anyone with more information on the thefts should contact police.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you