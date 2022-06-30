$16K worth of Louis Vuitton bags stolen from Evansville Dillard's store

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing nearly $16,000 worth of Louis Vuitton bags in Evansville, Indiana.
According to a police report, it happened at the Dillard's department store inside of Eastland Mall just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Employees at the store told police that one suspect had come inside the store from the west entrance before making their way over to the Louis Vuitton bags, where they started cutting the security cords.
According to the report, that's when the other suspect came in with a large plastic bag, which the two suspects started loading the high-end merchandise into.
The police report says that in total, nine Louis Vuitton bags were stolen, totaling just under $16,000 in losses to the store.
Police say both of the suspects went out of the west door and left in a silver SUV.
Anyone with more information on the thefts should contact police.