$16M from Kentucky fund expected to provide up to 300 new homes for Tornado victims

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says a state relief fund that was created for victims of the December 2021 tornado will provide hundreds of new homes.
According to Gov. Beshear, $16 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be used by nonprofit organizations to provide up to 300 new homes for victims of December's deadly storms and tornados.
Gov. Beshear says nonprofit groups Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky, and The Fuller Center for Housing submitted proposals to help build up to 100 homes each.
“The exciting new partnerships we are announcing today are really going to help our Western Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said. “If your home was lost in the devastating tornadoes five months ago, we are creating a real path for replacement through the donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the efforts of these nonprofit organizations.”
The governor says that the new homes can be built in counties that were eligible for FEMA assistance, which includes Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Ohio counties, among many others.
For more information on the new housing projects, you can view Gov. Beshear's full news realease on kentucky.gov.