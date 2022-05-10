 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

$16M from Kentucky fund expected to provide up to 300 new homes for Tornado victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says a state relief fund that was created for victims of the December 2021 tornado will provide hundreds of new homes.

According to Gov. Beshear, $16 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be used by nonprofit organizations to provide up to 300 new homes for victims of December's deadly storms and tornados.

Gov. Beshear says nonprofit groups Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky, and The Fuller Center for Housing submitted proposals to help build up to 100 homes each.

“The exciting new partnerships we are announcing today are really going to help our Western Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said. “If your home was lost in the devastating tornadoes five months ago, we are creating a real path for replacement through the donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the efforts of these nonprofit organizations.”

The governor says that the new homes can be built in counties that were eligible for FEMA assistance, which includes Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Ohio counties, among many others.

For more information on the new housing projects, you can view Gov. Beshear's full news realease on kentucky.gov.

