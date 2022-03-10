 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

18-Year-Old Arrested in Morganfield After 250 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Found in Search: Sheriff's Office

  • 0
Isaac Coomes, 18, of Morganfield Webster County Jail photo

Isaac Coomes, 18, of Morganfield (Webster County Jail photo)

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Union County, Kentucky, says the search of an apartment in Morganfield resulted in the seizure of more than 200 suspected fentanyl pills.

According to the sheriff's office, the search happened on Wednesday at the Northside Apartments in Morganfield.

During the search, more than 250 suspected fentanyl pressed pills were seized, along with other items indicative of drug trafficking, the sheriff's office says.

UCSO says 18-year-old Isaac Coomes was arrested as a result, and that he was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).

Coomes was booked into the Webster County Jail.

The sheriff's office says the Sturgis Police Department helped with the investigation.

