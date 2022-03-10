18-Year-Old Arrested in Morganfield After 250 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Found in Search: Sheriff's Office

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Union County, Kentucky, says the search of an apartment in Morganfield resulted in the seizure of more than 200 suspected fentanyl pills.
According to the sheriff's office, the search happened on Wednesday at the Northside Apartments in Morganfield.
During the search, more than 250 suspected fentanyl pressed pills were seized, along with other items indicative of drug trafficking, the sheriff's office says.
UCSO says 18-year-old Isaac Coomes was arrested as a result, and that he was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
Coomes was booked into the Webster County Jail.
The sheriff's office says the Sturgis Police Department helped with the investigation.