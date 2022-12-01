 Skip to main content
18-year-old Evansville high school student arrested on several rape charges

  Updated
  • 0
18-year-old Samuel Pokorney
El'Agance Shemwell

According to online jail records, 18-year-old Samuel Pokorney faces six counts of rape, battery of a person younger than 14, sexual battery, and strangulation.

Very few details about the arrest are being made available just hours after his arrest. It is unknown how many victims there are connected to this case.

Pokorney is a well-known high school athlete for Central High School. According to online college recruiting records, he was involved in baseball, football and basketball.

According to MaxPreps, Pokorney is currently a junior in high school who is slated to graduate from Central in 2023.

44News is working to learn more about the allegations against Pokorney.

We have been attempting to procure the arrest affidavit in this case.

We have been told by representatives of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office that the arrest report will likely not be completed and available to the public until Friday.

We have also reached out to the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation but a spokesperson told us they will not comment on the arrest.

44News will report any new developments once we have confirmed the information.

