 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue this weekend...

With no rain in the forecast until early next week, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although there will be
some modest increase in humidity, gusty south winds will again
result in elevated fire danger across the region today and Sunday.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
KSP generic

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. 

Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. 

The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off the westbound shoulder, which caused the vehicle to overturn. 

His passenger, who has been identified as 18-year-old Levi W. Ruggles, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

According to KSP, the wreck started a fire inside the vehicle which damaged the property near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.

We will continue to update you on this developing investigation. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you