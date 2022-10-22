18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County.
Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon.
The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off the westbound shoulder, which caused the vehicle to overturn.
His passenger, who has been identified as 18-year-old Levi W. Ruggles, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.
According to KSP, the wreck started a fire inside the vehicle which damaged the property near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.
We will continue to update you on this developing investigation.